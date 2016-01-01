Dr. Mark Koukkari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koukkari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Koukkari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Koukkari, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Minnesota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Koukkari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Neurology2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 725, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 642-6522
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koukkari?
About Dr. Mark Koukkari, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1750479929
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University Of California
- University of Minnesota School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koukkari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koukkari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koukkari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koukkari works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Koukkari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koukkari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koukkari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koukkari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.