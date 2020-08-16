See All Neurosurgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mark Kotapka, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (53)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Kotapka, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Kotapka works at Einstein Neurosurgery in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Einstein Neurosurgery - Klein
    5401 Old York Rd Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-6127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 53 ratings
Patient Ratings (53)
5 Star
(45)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Mark Kotapka, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679542799
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia|So Genl Hosp|U Pittsburgh Hosp
Residency
  • Hosp of the Univ Penn
Internship
  • Hosp of the Univ Penn
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Kotapka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotapka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kotapka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kotapka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kotapka works at Einstein Neurosurgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kotapka’s profile.

53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotapka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotapka.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotapka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotapka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

