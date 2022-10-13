See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Mark Kostin, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (10)
Overview

Dr. Mark Kostin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from SHYMKENT MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Kostin works at Simon Raskin DPM in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Simon Raskin Dpm PC
    1409 GRAVESEND NECK RD, Brooklyn, NY 11229 (718) 332-5617
  2
    Crystal Ray Medical PC
    9614 63rd Dr Ste 200, Rego Park, NY 11374 (718) 896-0111

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 13, 2022
    I am going to Dr. Kostin over 23 years. He always takes his time, lessons your problem, and takes care of you. I am leaving on Long Island and driving to Brooklyn to see him because he is Knowledgeable Doctor and I can trust him. I wish all Doctors will be like him.
    Nelli Pavlenishvili — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Kostin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790797322
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHYMKENT MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kostin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kostin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kostin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kostin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kostin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kostin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

