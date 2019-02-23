Dr. Mark Koruda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koruda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Koruda, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Koruda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, University of North Carolina Hospital and Vidant Bertie Hospital.
Dr. Koruda works at
Locations
Unc Hospitals Pulmonary Function Lab101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 966-2225
- 2 4035 Burnett Womack Bldg, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 Directions (919) 966-8436
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- Vidant Bertie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Koruda?
Excellent surgeon. Has done 3 bowel resections and several hernia repairs on me. Good bedside manner. Has really good people working with him. I trust my care to him.
About Dr. Mark Koruda, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1629162599
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koruda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koruda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koruda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koruda works at
Dr. Koruda has seen patients for Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Intestinal Obstruction and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koruda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Koruda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koruda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koruda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koruda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.