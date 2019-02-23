Overview

Dr. Mark Koruda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, University of North Carolina Hospital and Vidant Bertie Hospital.



Dr. Koruda works at Unc Hospitals Pulmonary Function Lab in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Intestinal Obstruction and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.