See All Dermatologists in McKinney, TX
Dr. Mark Koone, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Koone, MD

Dermatology
5 (268)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Koone, MD is a dermatologist in McKinney, TX. Dr. Koone completed a residency at Duke Univ Med Ctr, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine. He currently practices at Dallas Associated Dermatologists and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Koone is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Associated Dermatologists - McKinney
    7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 987-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Mark Koone, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1720055833
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Duke Univ Med Ctr, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • Baylor-St Lukes Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • Baylor Coll of Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Houston Baptist University, Houston, Texas
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texoma Medical Center
  • Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 268 ratings
Patient Ratings (268)
5 Star
(263)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Koone?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Koone, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Koone, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Koone to family and friends

Dr. Koone's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Koone

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Koone, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Koone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Koone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Koone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Koone has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

268 patients have reviewed Dr. Koone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.