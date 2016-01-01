Overview

Dr. Mark Koets, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Koets works at SHMG MICU - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Reed City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.