Overview

Dr. Mark Kochenderfer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.



Dr. Kochenderfer works at HCA Florida South Tampa Surgical Specialists - Audubon Ave - General & Vascular in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Leukocytosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.