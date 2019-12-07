Dr. Mark Kocab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kocab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kocab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Kocab, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kocab works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suncoast GI Associates101 Riverfront Blvd Ste 700, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-2417
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kocab?
Listened to my symptoms and was extremely thorough. I have total confidence in this physician.
About Dr. Mark Kocab, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1942271606
Education & Certifications
- Akron Gen Med Center
- University Of South Florida, Tampa
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- John Carroll University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kocab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kocab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kocab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kocab works at
Dr. Kocab has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kocab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kocab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kocab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kocab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kocab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.