Dr. Mark Kobayashi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Kobayashi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Kobayashi works at Signature Plastic Surgery in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark R. Kobayashi MD Inc.
    4605 Barranca Pkwy Ste 205, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 387-1404
  2. 2
    Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery Institute at UC Irvine
    200 S Manchester Ave Ste 650, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-3077
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Mark Kobayashi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518047729
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Kobayashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobayashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kobayashi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kobayashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobayashi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobayashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobayashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobayashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

