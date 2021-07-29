Dr. Mark Klucka, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klucka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Klucka, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Klucka, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center.
Dr. Klucka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metro East Gastroenterology Ltd.311 W Lincoln St Ste 101, Belleville, IL 62220 Directions (618) 222-3200Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klucka?
Every time I had app with Dr Klucka he was very caring and he helped me a lot. He kept me from passing, I had problems with my pancreas and Dr Klucka has helped me get through each time. I feel Dr is the best in his field. I recommend Dr Klucka to anyone., I give doc a high 10.
About Dr. Mark Klucka, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1801902432
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- Detroit Osteopathic Hospital
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klucka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klucka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klucka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klucka works at
Dr. Klucka has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klucka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Klucka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klucka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klucka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klucka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.