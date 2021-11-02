Dr. Mark Kligman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kligman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kligman, MD
Dr. Mark Kligman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Digestive Health Center At Um Bwmc305 Hospital Dr Ste 304, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 328-8940
- 2 29 S Greene St Ste 105, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-8940
Professional Building419 W Redwood St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-8940
Shore Regional Pavilion125 Shoreway Dr, Queenstown, MD 21658 Directions (410) 328-8940
University of Maryland Waldorf11340 Pembrooke Sq, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (410) 328-8940
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-8940Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Kligman is a top notch surgeon and person. Dr Kligman and his staff were friendly, knowledgeable and cared about my experience. I sought them out because I did not like the service I was getting from the first program I was involved with. Dr Kligman and the UMMS program far exceeded my expectations.
- Bariatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
