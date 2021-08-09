Dr. Klafter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Klafter, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Klafter, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Klafter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurohospitalists of Florida P.A.3849 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 704-8532Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klafter?
I am a patient of Dr. Klafter, also a retired Reg. Nurse. I felt very confident in making comparison to other Doctors, in regards to: Knowledge, mannerism, "down to earth" approach to patient care, through, clear patient instructions/education .... the list goes on
About Dr. Mark Klafter, DO
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1730161639
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klafter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klafter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klafter works at
Dr. Klafter has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Cluster Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klafter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Klafter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klafter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klafter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klafter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.