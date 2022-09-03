Overview

Dr. Mark Klaassen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.



Dr. Klaassen works at Osmc in Elkhart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.