Dr. Mark Klaassen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Klaassen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.

Dr. Klaassen works at Osmc in Elkhart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Osmc
    2310 California Rd Ste A, Elkhart, IN 46514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 264-0791

  • Elkhart General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Klaassen, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053325589
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Klaassen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klaassen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klaassen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klaassen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klaassen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klaassen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Klaassen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klaassen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klaassen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klaassen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

