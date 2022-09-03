Dr. Mark Klaassen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klaassen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Klaassen, MD
Dr. Mark Klaassen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.
Osmc2310 California Rd Ste A, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 264-0791
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I went to see Dr. Klaassen almost 3 years ago. I knew my right knee needed to be replaced. After an exam, he told me my left knee and both hips also needed new joints! It was also evident my husband needed a new knee! We started on our new joint journey in Jan. of 2020. In a few days short of one full year, Dr. Klaassen did all 5 surgeries! We did lots of therapy at the Nappanee office and have been so pleased with the results! We both walk straighter and have more mobility. Stairs, tying my shoes, walking long distances are now a breeze! Thank you Dr. Klaassen and your staff!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1053325589
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. Klaassen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klaassen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klaassen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klaassen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klaassen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Klaassen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klaassen.
