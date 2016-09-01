Overview

Dr. Mark Kita, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kita works at Camino Ear Nose and Throat Clinic in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.