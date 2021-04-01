Dr. Mark Kipnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kipnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kipnes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Kipnes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.
Dr. Kipnes works at
Locations
Diabetes/Glandlar Disease Clin5107 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8612Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kipnes?
Dr. Kipnes is an endocrinologist. I went to him originally for my thyroid. He did blood tests and a sonogram of my thyroid. It turned out I was taking a prescription I didn’t need. He also discovered I had too much vitamin D. He is always very thorough and takes him time. The staff in his blood lab are excellent. I recommend Dr. Mark Kipnes.
About Dr. Mark Kipnes, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1376501965
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- UPMC Mercy
- UPMC Mercy
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kipnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kipnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kipnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kipnes has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kipnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kipnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kipnes.
