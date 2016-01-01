Dr. Mark King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark King, MD is a dermatologist in Mountain Home, AR. He currently practices at King Dermatology and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
King Dermatology2062 Highway 62 W, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 425-5464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mark King, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1891882072
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Admitting Hospitals
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
