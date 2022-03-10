Overview

Dr. Mark Soo Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Soo Kim works at Mercy Personal Physicians in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.