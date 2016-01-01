Overview

Dr. Mark Kidon, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Kidon works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.