Overview

Dr. Mark Kelly, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Medical Office of Mark J. Kelly, M.D., Inc. in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

