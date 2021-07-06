Dr. Mark Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kelley, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kelley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Laurium, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Vidant Bertie Hospital.
Dr. Kelley works at
Locations
Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital205 Osceola St, Laurium, MI 49913 Directions (906) 337-6560
Asirus Houghton Clinic1000 CEDAR ST, Houghton, MI 49931 Directions (906) 487-1710
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Bertie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kelly is the best orthopedic doctor I have seen so far!
About Dr. Mark Kelley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851303978
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelley works at
Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelley speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.