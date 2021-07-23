Overview

Dr. Mark Kelley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Kelley works at Christie Clinic in Nashville, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN and Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.