Dr. Mark Kelley, MD

General Surgery
4 (5)
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Kelley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Kelley works at Christie Clinic in Nashville, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN and Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-2000
  2. 2
    CHI Memorial Surgical Oncology
    721 Glenwood Dr Ste W552, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 551-3990
  3. 3
    Vanderbilt Primary Care
    2105 Edward Curd Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 794-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2021
    Dr Kelly is wonderful. He removed my gallbladder & made the whole experience calming & reassuring. I feel 100% better. Thanks Dr. Kelley.
    Barbara C — Jul 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mark Kelley, MD
    About Dr. Mark Kelley, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174622500
    Education & Certifications

    • John Wayne Canc Inst-St John's Hosp
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

