Overview

Dr. Mark Keaton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Augusta University Medical Center, Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Keaton works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.