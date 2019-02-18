Overview

Dr. Mark Keating, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Tyrone, Upmc Altoona and Upmc Bedford Memorial.



Dr. Keating works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Altoona, PA with other offices in Everett, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.