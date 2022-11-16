See All Pediatric Surgeons in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Mark Kayton, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Kayton, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Kayton works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group, Pediatric Surgery in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ, Jupiter, FL and Mangonia Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group, Pediatric Surgery
    19 Davis Ave # 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 935-0407
    4 Industrial Way W Ste 100, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 935-0407
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group, Pediatric Surgery
    19 Davis Ave # 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3541
    Jupiter Office
    641 University Blvd Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 295-9100
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Palm Beach Children's Surgical Specialists
    927 45th St Ste 301, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 295-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Port Placements or Replacements
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Port Placements or Replacements

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr Kayton did my son's appendectomy. He introduced himself to me and my son in the emergency room. We were both very comforted by his tone and knowledge. He spent the time to explain what he was going to do and what to expect during and after surgery. After, he made sure all of our questions were answered in a thorough, thoughtful manner. My son was back on his feet and feeling good within hours of the operation. Dr Kayton is a highly skilled surgeon with incredible bedside manner. He's everything you would need and want in a pediatric surgeon.
    KS — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Kayton, MD

    Pediatric Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1790760577
    Education & Certifications

    National Cancer Institute
    New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center
    Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

