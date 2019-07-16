Dr. Mark Kaylin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaylin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kaylin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Kaylin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Kaylin works at
Locations
Mark Kaylin MD333 NW 70th Ave Ste 107, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 581-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If your appointment is for a particular time, you are in the exam room within 5 minutes and the doctor comes in very soon after. The staff is excellent. Dr, Kaylin pays attention to his patients.
About Dr. Mark Kaylin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1497851687
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaylin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaylin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaylin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaylin works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaylin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaylin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaylin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaylin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.