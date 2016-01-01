Dr. Mark Kauppi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauppi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kauppi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mark Kauppi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lake Elmo, MN.
Dr. Kauppi works at
Locations
Woodlake Orthodontics- Lake Elmo8980 HUDSON BLVD N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042 Directions (651) 299-6727
Woodlake Orthodontics- Rosemount14455 S Robert Trl, Rosemount, MN 55068 Directions (651) 299-6729Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Kauppi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kauppi accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kauppi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kauppi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kauppi works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauppi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauppi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.