Dr. Mark Kaufmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kaufmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kaufmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kaufmann works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Weston2229 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 210, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 601-5426Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 500, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (239) 544-5766Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Pembroke Pines3 SW 129th Ave Ste 100, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 601-5424Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufmann?
Great
About Dr. Mark Kaufmann, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1386648616
Education & Certifications
- Gulf South Med & Surg Inst|Gulf South Med &amp; Surg Inst
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Hosp of U Penn
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaufmann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaufmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufmann works at
Dr. Kaufmann speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.