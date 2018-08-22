Overview

Dr. Mark Kats, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Kats works at Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA and Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.