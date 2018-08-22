Dr. Mark Kats, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kats, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kats, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Kats works at
Locations
-
1
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
-
2
Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Highpoint Medical Center1270 Friendship Rd Ste 100, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (470) 228-7900
-
3
Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Nephrology1250 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 400, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-9864
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kats?
Very thorough. I finally found a doctor who wanted to get the answers to why my kidney function had declined. It wasn't good news but now I'm getting the care I need.
About Dr. Mark Kats, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215140355
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University Of Alabama At Birmington
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kats has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kats accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kats works at
Dr. Kats has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kats. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kats.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kats, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kats appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.