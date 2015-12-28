Overview

Dr. Mark Kassels, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.



Dr. Kassels works at Tennessee River Eye Clinic in Sheffield, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.