Dr. Mark Kassels, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kassels, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.
Locations
Tennessee River Eye Clinic1110 S MONTGOMERY AVE, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 381-2020
Helen Keller Hospital1300 S Montgomery Ave, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 386-4196
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very observant of conditions
About Dr. Mark Kassels, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassels accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassels has seen patients for Blepharitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassels. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.