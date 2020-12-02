Dr. Mark Karavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Karavan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Karavan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Karavan works at
Locations
Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care - Myrtle Beach920 Doug White Dr Ste 510, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 944-6204Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Conway Medical Center
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karavan has been my cardiologist for 11 years. He is highly competent and very personable. I couldn't be more pleased.
About Dr. Mark Karavan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Medical University Of South Carolina Medical Center
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karavan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karavan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karavan has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Karavan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karavan.
