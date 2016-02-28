Dr. Mark Karakourtis, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karakourtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Karakourtis, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mark Karakourtis, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Dr. Karakourtis works at
Locations
-
1
Carus Dental West Lake3801 Bee Caves Rd Ste C, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 596-4475
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Careington International
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Connection Dental
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karakourtis?
I was involved in a automobile accident and had my jaws wired and other facial fractures were pinned with plates . With all these serious facial injuries, Dr. Karakourtis was considerate, honest and wonderful throughout the entire healing process. 10 years later I am still grateful for the work that he performed.
About Dr. Mark Karakourtis, DDS
- Dentistry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1932320967
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karakourtis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karakourtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Karakourtis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Karakourtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karakourtis works at
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Karakourtis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karakourtis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karakourtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karakourtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.