Dr. Mark Kaplan, MD
Dr. Mark Kaplan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Allergy & Asthma Consultants Ltd36100 N Brookside Dr Ste 203, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 855-1570Monday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Allergy & Asthma Consultants Ltd1800 Hollister Dr Ste 210, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 549-7711Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Dr. Kaplan was absolutely wonderful. Attentive, patient, informative—just exceptional. I would recommended him to anyone.
- Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Grinnell College
