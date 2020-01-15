Overview

Dr. Mark Kaplan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Allergy & Asthma Consultants, Ltd in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.