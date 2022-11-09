See All Plastic Surgeons in Hampton, VA
Dr. Mark Kanter, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (47)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Kanter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital.

Dr. Kanter works at TPMG Peninsula Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TPMG Peninsula Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery
    4000 Coliseum Dr Ste 110, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 827-8486
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Careplex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Had a breast reduction to help with back, neck, and shoulder pain. He listened to what I wanted, and my goals for outcome. Appointments were quick, on time, and to the point. He got me into surgery quickly, and he made sure to explain everything multiple times so I knew what to expect. Surgery went without a hitch and the reduction looks and feels amazing. His staff, from the phone to the front desk, to the nurses, to the surgery schedular, to the doctor himself, were all absolutely amazing, welcoming, and caring. I wouldn't go anywhere else for plastic or reconstructive surgery.
    Gwyn T. — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Kanter, MD
    About Dr. Mark Kanter, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801810866
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ky Chandler Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Kanter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanter works at TPMG Peninsula Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Hampton, VA. View the full address on Dr. Kanter’s profile.

    Dr. Kanter has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

