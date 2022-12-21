See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Mark Kallgren, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (73)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Kallgren, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Kallgren works at Valley Pain Consultants in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Pain Consultants - Gilbert
    3483 S Mercy Rd Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 467-2273
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Valley Pain Consultants - Chandler
    2095 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 467-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Postoperative Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Postoperative Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Injuries Chevron Icon
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Tumor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Complications Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Baclofen Therapy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Muskuloskeletal Problems Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neuritis With Brachial Predilection Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retrobulbar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacral Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oregon Dental Service
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kallgren?

    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr.Kallgren's office is very professional and clean. When you have an appointment they are right on time usually. Dr. Kallgren is very professional and spends time with you to make sure you understand what is transporting and what the steps are for your specific pain
    Dec 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mark Kallgren, MD
    About Dr. Mark Kallgren, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700841541
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Ctr
    • University Hospital S Tx Med Center
    • Tucson Med Ctr THMEP
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    • St Marys
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Kallgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kallgren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kallgren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallgren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallgren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallgren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallgren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

