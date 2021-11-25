Overview

Dr. Mark Kahle, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Kahle works at Shawnee Manor in Lima, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.