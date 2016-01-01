Dr. Mark Kaehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kaehr, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kaehr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Kaehr works at
Locations
-
1
Avruc10585 N Meridian St Ste 340, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 571-1501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaehr?
About Dr. Mark Kaehr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1427361450
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaehr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaehr works at
Dr. Kaehr has seen patients for Macular Hole, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.