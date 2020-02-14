Dr. Mark Kachan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kachan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kachan, DPM
Dr. Mark Kachan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Green Bay, WI.
Prevea Howard Health Center2793 Lineville Rd, Green Bay, WI 54313 Directions (920) 496-4700
St Mary's Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc.-hospital Sisters1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 272-3300
Prevea East De Pere Health Center3860 Monroe Rd, De Pere, WI 54115 Directions (920) 496-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr kashan is one of the greatest doctors I have ever gone to. I had my left foot surgery done September 13th he fixed a bunion and four hammer toes. He was at every one of my appointments and explained everything to me. I had my second surgery on February 7th again a bunion and four hammer toes. I have two friends that had bunion surgery and a hammer toe during the same time frame with a different doctor and only saw the doctor twice after surgery. Greatest podiatrist in the area. By the way I had bunion surgery on my left foot 11 years ago by a different doctor and had to have it redone.
About Dr. Mark Kachan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1003080102
