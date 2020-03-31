Dr. Mark Juretic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juretic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- CA
- Santa Barbara
- Dr. Mark Juretic, MD
Dr. Mark Juretic, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Juretic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Juretic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7602
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cryptococcosis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Juretic?
Dr Juretic truly saved my life. After a mysterious illness was taking hold of my lungs, sinuses, nerves, & skin, he figured out my very rare (1 in a million people!) autoimmune illnesses. Without his intellect, care, and advocacy for me to get to the right specialists immediately, I could have died or at least ended up in a wheelchair with life altering damage to my body. Thank you Dr J!! And now my whole family sees him! I could not recommend anyone more. He’s the best doctor!!
About Dr. Mark Juretic, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689778029
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juretic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juretic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juretic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juretic works at
Dr. Juretic speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Juretic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juretic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juretic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juretic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.