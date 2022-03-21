See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Mark Josovitz, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (46)
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Josovitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Josovitz works at Stones River Medical Group PC in Murfreesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stones River Medical Group PC
    726 S Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 893-7786

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Administrative Physical
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis

Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Mar 21, 2022
    I went to see Dr. Mark Josovitz years ago and he found an issue which resolved itself when he referred me to a surgeon in Murfreesboro. Had it not been for Dr. Josovitz I may very well not have survived. He found the problem when no one else was able to make a definitive diagnosis. Thank you Dr. Mark Josovitz.
    — Mar 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Josovitz, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396827929
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josovitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Josovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Josovitz works at Stones River Medical Group PC in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Dr. Josovitz’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Josovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josovitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Josovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Josovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

