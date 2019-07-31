Dr. Mark Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Joseph, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Carilion Clinic Aortic Center - Roanoke2001 Crystal Spring Ave SW Ste 201, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 853-0100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So nice explains everything to you. Answers questions. Takes time to listen to what you have to say. Calms your fears.
About Dr. Mark Joseph, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1710106067
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Critical Care Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.