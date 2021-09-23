Overview

Dr. Mark Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Mark W Johnson MD in Powell, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.