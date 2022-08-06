Overview

Dr. Mark Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center and Uniontown Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Mon Health Surgical Care in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.