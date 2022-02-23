Overview

Dr. Mark Johnson, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange, Halifax Health Medical Center, Piedmont Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at UF Health Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Center at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.