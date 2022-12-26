See All Ophthalmologists in Venice, FL
Ophthalmology
3.5 (100)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Mark Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Johnson works at MARK JOHNSON MD FACS in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mark Johnson MD PA
    Mark Johnson MD PA
811 Ridgewood Ave, Venice, FL 34285
(941) 480-0600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Dec 26, 2022
    Office staff friendly and efficient and always welcome questions, giving clear answers. Dr Johnson is an efficient, meticulous surgeon and is committed to providing best results for each of us. Provided clear information about surgery options, what to expect postoperatively and reassuring post procedure appointments. Surgery center staff are outstanding. Very pleased with results and wish I had done it sooner!
    Paula — Dec 26, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Johnson, MD

    Ophthalmology
    35 years of experience
    English
    1205803418
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Johnson works at MARK JOHNSON MD FACS in Venice, FL.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

