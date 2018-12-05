See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Mason City, IA
Dr. Mark Johnson, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
5 (4)
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Johnson, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Mason City, IA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Mercy Bariatric Center, Mason City, IA in Mason City, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Acute Rehabilitaton Unit
    910 N Eisenhower Ave, Mason City, IA 50401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (641) 428-7799
    Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center
    1000 4th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (641) 428-7799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2018
    Best specialist I have ever seen! Down to earth, caring, and extremely interested and proactive in the well-being of his patients.
    — Dec 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Johnson, MD

    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013923127
    Education & Certifications

    • The Nebraska Medical Center
    • The Nebraska Medical Center
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Mercy Bariatric Center, Mason City, IA in Mason City, IA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

