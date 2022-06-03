Overview

Dr. Mark Johns, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Johns works at Cardiology of Virginia in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.