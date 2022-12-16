Dr. Mark Johns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Johns, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Johns, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Dr. Johns works at
OHC Eastgate601 Ivy Gtwy, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (888) 649-4800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Timely, courteous, and professional
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1407040884
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Johns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johns works at
Dr. Johns has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.