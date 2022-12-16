Overview

Dr. Mark Johns, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.



Dr. Johns works at Oncology Hematology Care in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.