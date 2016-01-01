Dr. Mark Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Jennings, MD
Dr. Mark Jennings, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.
Agape Youth Behavioral Health1360 Mackey Branch Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 443-3336
Agape Youth Behavioral Health7446 Shallowford Rd Ste 104, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 443-3336
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital
- Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennings works at
Dr. Jennings has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Adjustment Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.