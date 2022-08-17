Overview

Dr. Mark Jennings, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Jennings works at Mercy Health - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons West in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.