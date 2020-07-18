Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Jenkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Jenkins, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from The Medical University of South Carolina | University of Virginia and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
Heart Care Waters Ave4700 Waters Ave Bldg 100 Ste 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 273-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very comfortable with Dr Jenkins and his staff and would certainly recommend them to family and friends.
About Dr. Mark Jenkins, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1861593089
Education & Certifications
- University of NC Hospital Program
- University Of Virgina Health System
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- The Medical University of South Carolina | University of Virginia
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
